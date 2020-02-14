Indonesian student becomes first suspected case of Covid-19

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

AMBON, Indonesia - A 19-year-old university student from Sifnana village, Tanimbar Islands regency, Maluku, has been quarantined after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The student, identified only as BN, arrived in Ambon on Feb 7, in poor health following a visit to Malaysia, which has had 19 confirmed coronavirus cases. He has been treated at the Magretty Saumlaki public hospital in the Tanimbar Islands since Wednesday (Feb 12).

"As of now, [BN] is a suspected coronavirus patient, " Tanimbar Islands Health Agency head Edwin Tomasoa said on Thursday.

He added that while awaiting the test results from a laboratory in Surabaya, East Java, the patient would be quarantined in the hospital's isolation room for the next 14 days.

The patient will only be allowed to leave the facility if the test comes back negative.

Magretty Saumlaki public hospital director Fulfully Ch. Nuniary explained that the physical examination showed that the patient was in a stable condition and had not exhibited further symptoms.

Nuniary said that BN had complained of having difficulty breathing but that those symptoms had since subsided.

She added that when the patient was asked about his medical history, he mostly complained about back pain.

"Tomorrow we will ask for [medical] equipment from Ambon to deliver sputum samples to Surabaya. We will wait for the laboratory results, " she said.

"I ask residents not to worry, but remain alert, because right now this is still only a suspected [case]."

As of Thursday, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Indonesia.

ALSO READ: Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor&#039;s faculty to be conducted online
Coronavirus: All classes at affected NUS professor's faculty to be conducted online
Coronavirus: Kenny G postpones Singapore concert; 98 Degrees announces rescheduled date in May
Coronavirus: Kenny G postpones Singapore concert; 98 Degrees announces rescheduled date in May
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer
SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES