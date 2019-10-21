Indonesian teen suicide victim remembered as bright student who received bicycle from Jokowi

A teenage victim of an apparent suicide in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), was described as a bright student who once received a bicycle from President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

YSS was found dead in his home in Oebufu subdistrict, Oebobo district, on Oct. 14. He was 14 years old.

"It is true, he received a bike from Jokowi in January 2018," Yuni Naionis, 29, YSS's aunt, told The Jakarta Post.

YSS, who was still in elementary school at the time, won the bicycle as a prize during Jokowi's visit to a vocational school in Kupang. A standout student, YSS had been selected to go to the event to represent his school.

When Jokowi asked a question about Indonesia's ideology, Pancasila, YSS answered correctly.

"The bike is currently stored at our house," Yuni said before showing the prize to the Post.