Indonesian teenager carried away by kite, hospitalised after fall

A teenager in Bantul regency, Yogyakarta, was admitted to the hospital after being carried away by a giant kite and falling to the ground on Friday.

The incident was recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The teenager was identified as a resident of Mayungan I hamlet in Murtigading village, Bantul.

Mayungan I hamlet head Marjana said the incident occurred at about 1 p.m., after the midday prayer.

“It happens to be kite season, so the kids made and tried to fly their kites. [The teenager] was carried as high as three meters,” Marjana said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com .

ALSO READ: Girl, 3, accidentally lifted metres into the air by kite at Taiwan festival

Giant kites have been in style this season and have attracted many kite lovers, including the teenager and a number of his friends, who made a 50-metre-long kite in the form of a dragon.

During their first trial of the kite at Murtigading Field in Bantul, the victim, who was holding the kite's string, was carried away by a strong wind.

The string broke and he fell to the ground, suffering a number of injuries, including to the wrist and hip.

The victim was rushed to PKU Muhammadiyah Hospital in Bantul and is in intensive care. (syk)