Indonesian teenager to have excess skin removed after obesity treatment

PHOTO: Instagram/ochaaca
Arya Dipa
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Thirteen-year-old Arya Permana from Karawang, West Java, after years of treatment for obesity, has been declared ready for plastic surgery to reduce his sagging skin as a result of massive weight loss.

The surgery for Arya, who was once one of the heaviest children in the world, is scheduled to take place in the next two weeks at the Hasan Sadikin General Hospital (RSHS) in Bandung.

"We plan to conduct the surgery in five stages," the hospital's nutrition and metabolic specialist and pediatrician Tisnasari Hafsah, a member of the team of doctors in charge of the boy's treatment, said on Wednesday.

Arya weighed 189.6 kilograms at 147 centimeters in height when he was first admitted to the hospital at the age of 10 for a weight-loss programme.

He underwent bariatric surgery at Omni Hospital in Jakarta in June 2017. He is now 87 kg, leaving parts of his skin sagging, especially on his belly, arms and thighs.

"I am happy. The doctors say parts of my skin will be removed. The surgery will last four to five hours," Arya said while undergoing a health check at the hospital on Wednesday.

Thanks to the weight-loss programme, Arya can currently join physical activities with his friends. Previously, he could only lie face down while playing games.

RSHS president director Ayi Djembarsari said the obesity of Arya, who hails from Pasir Piring village in Cipurwasari subdistrict, Tegalwaru district, was an interesting case in the medical world.

"We are trying to reduce his weight in a short time and, of course, it has to be closely monitored," Ayi said.

The hospital's medical and nursing director, Nucki Nursjamsi Hidajat, said Arya was once recorded as one of the 10 most obese children in the world.

Another member of Arya's team of doctors, Viramitha Kusnandi Rusmil, said Arya needed a series of preparations to undergo the plastic surgery, so that he would have an ideal body mass index (BMI).

"This is a case of super obesity. Arya ideally should be 61 kg in weight. We will know how much the weight loss is only after the surgery," said Viramitha, adding that the surgery would be done when Arya reached 80 kg.

Arya's mother Rokayah said the plastic surgery might be covered by the Health Care and Social Security Agency.

