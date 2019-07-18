Indonesian teenager to have excess skin removed after obesity treatment

Thirteen-year-old Arya Permana from Karawang, West Java, after years of treatment for obesity, has been declared ready for plastic surgery to reduce his sagging skin as a result of massive weight loss.

The surgery for Arya, who was once one of the heaviest children in the world, is scheduled to take place in the next two weeks at the Hasan Sadikin General Hospital (RSHS) in Bandung.

"We plan to conduct the surgery in five stages," the hospital's nutrition and metabolic specialist and pediatrician Tisnasari Hafsah, a member of the team of doctors in charge of the boy's treatment, said on Wednesday.

Arya weighed 189.6 kilograms at 147 centimeters in height when he was first admitted to the hospital at the age of 10 for a weight-loss programme.