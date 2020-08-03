Indonesian teenager kills stepfather for allegedly raping sister, assaulting mother

Police officers detained an 18-year-old identified as Jef on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his 49-year-old stepfather Johan in Muara Lakita subdistrict, Musirawas regency, South Sumatra.

Jef allegedly stabbed his stepfather because the man had regularly raped his sister and beaten his mother.

Kompas.com reported that Jef and his mother were initially going to report Johan to a nearby police station. However, Johan allegedly stopped them while they were on their way.

During the ensuing commotion, Jef stabbed Johan multiple times with a knife that he was carrying, killing Johan. Jef reportedly fled the crime scene.

After receiving a report of the attack, Muara Lakitan Police chief First Insp. M. Romi dispatched a team to investigate. Jef was persuaded to turn himself in to the police on Friday.

“We have apprehended him. During the interrogation, he admitted to his action of killing the victim by stabbing the victim’s chest with a knife,” Romi said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that his office had transferred Jef and the evidence related to the crime to the Musirawas Police for further investigation.