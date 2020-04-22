Indonesian toddler dies after accidentally drinking disinfectant

A two-year-old toddler from Sukabumi, West Java, died after drinking disinfectant on Monday night. The victim's family said the toddler drank the disinfectant after mistaking it for mineral water.

The toddler, identified only as MA, reportedly drank the disinfectant liquid after arriving home with his grandfather after playing outside.

MA took a plastic water bottle containing disinfectant liquid from under a chair.

"MA's grandfather immediately tried to keep him away from the disinfectant, but we suspected that he had already drunk the liquid by then," MA's father, Sihabudin, said on Monday night as quoted by kompas.com on Monday night.

Sihabudin, an employee of the Sukabumi Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), had used the liquid to disinfect the nearby mosque.

"After I disinfected the mosque, I stored it under a chair," he said.

Sihabudin gave the toddler vegetable oil in an attempt to induce vomiting and then took him to Palabuhanratu General Hospital.

MA was treated in the emergency room as the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit was full. He was put on a ventilator, but died not long after.

Sihabudin said he and his family had accepted his son's death as part of God's will.

"We as a family are resigned [to MA's death]," he said.