Indonesian warden fired for forcing Muslim inmates to read Quran

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Law and Human Rights Ministry has dismissed Polewali Mandar penitentiary warden Haryoto in West Sulawesi for making Muslim inmates read the Quran and memorize short chapters as part of a requirement for their release.

Following a riot that erupted in the penitentiary on Saturday, Haryoto told reporters that the clash had been started by an inmate who was angry about not being released because he could not read the Quran.

"[Reciting the Quran] is not a standard penitentiary procedure," the head of the Law and Human Rights Ministry's penitentiary division, Anwar, said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

The ministry said after a thorough investigation, it was found that the warden had violated standard procedure.

Previously, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said that even though the warden had good intentions by encouraging Muslim inmates to read the Quran, his policy came at the expense of their freedom.

