Indonesian weightlifter says matching Olympic record was ‘easy’

Indonesian weightlifter Rahmat Erwin Abdullah has matched the Olympic record for the clean and jerk in the 73kg category, lifting 190kg during Wednesday’s (July 28) early Tokyo session.

The 20-year-old registered a total of 342kg, having lifted 152kg in the snatch, and is now hoping to lift a medal following the conclusion of the later session.

“(Lifting) 190 was pretty easy. I wanted to try 195, and maybe even 200 in my last attempt, but I have an injury in my right thigh,” Rahmat told Reuters at the Tokyo International Forum.

It was just rewards for Rahmat, who has spent the last year and a half before the games “living in the training compound” because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I eat and sleep and train in the same venue. I hope my efforts will result in a medal today,” he added.

The 1.58 metre-tall Rahmat certainly has some pedigree.

He won gold at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines, and is also a two-time gold medallist at the Asian Junior Championship, topping the podium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (2020) and Pyongyang, North Korea (2019).

And Rahmat dominated the Group B session in Tokyo, which features athletes who have registered lighter weights in the category, finishing with a total 22kg greater than his nearest rival.

Wednesday evening’s Group A session will include China’s Zhiyong Shi, who holds world records for the snatch (169kg), clean and jerk (198kg), and the total (363kg) in the category.

ALSO READ: Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.