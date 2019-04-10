Indonesian woman, affair partner allegedly hire hitmen to murder husband

The Kelapa Gading Police have arrested a woman and a man with whom she had an affair for allegedly scheming a murder attempt against her husband in North Jakarta last month.
The woman, identified only as YL, 40, along with her partner BHS, 33, allegedly hired two hitmen identified as BK and HER to execute their plan to kill YL's husband, VT. The alleged hitmen are still at large and on the police's wanted list.
North Jakarta Police chief Sr. Cmr. Budhi Herdi Susianto said YL and BS allegedly orchestrated the attempted murder because of the affair.
YL reportedly first met BHS at the end of 2018 in Surabaya, East Java. BHS was the committee member of an event held there while YL was a participant.
Communication between the two picked up until YL invited BHS to come to Jakarta to work for her husband, who is a businessman in the information technology sector.
BHS then went to Jakarta this year and was hired as VT's driver.
"[YL's] husband was interested in my skills and my capability. For a period of time, I was assigned as a driver," BHS said as reported by kompas.com on Wednesday.
YL allegedly developed a relationship when BHS when she found out that her husband was cheating with another woman. Feeling estranged from her husband, YL confided in BHS over her feelings and, as a result, they gradually developed a romantic relationship, Budhi said.
"Another motive of the murder attempt was to control the wealth of the family," he added.
Budhi explained the murder attempt was carried out on Sept. 13 at around 11:30 p.m. on Jl. Boulevard Gading Raya, North Jakarta.
On the day of the attempt, VT, along with BHS and BK, both of whom were introduced as friends, were inside a car together, riding home.
When the car was passing North Jakarta Intercultural School, BHS allegedly asked VT to stop the car because he was feeling nauseous and wanted to vomit.
"Then, the hitman, who sat in the back, jabbed a knife into the victim's neck three times," Budhi said. After allegedly stabbing VT, BK then exited the car. Realizing the victim was still alive, BHS tried to get into the car to stab the victim's stomach, but he failed. "The victim immediately drove the car to a hospital for medical treatment," Budhi added. The hospital management reported the incident to the Kelapa Gading Police in North Jakarta. Three days later, the police arrested BHS, who was trying to escape to Bali. After questioning BHS, the police arrested YL at her house. Amid tension between the wife and husband, the police suspected BHS was "fishing in troubled water". BHS and YL had allegedly planned to murder the husband since June. While planning the murder, BHS took advantage of the situation to get money from YL, Budhi said. The initial plan was to pour cyanide into a beverage intended for VT, according to a statement from BHS during questioning. In order to execute the plan, YL allegedly stole her husband's debit card to buy the cyanide. The card was given to BHS, who was in Singapore, to withdraw S$3,000 that would be used to purchase cyanide there. "But it was found that the cyanide was purchased online from Indonesia. That was just BHS' trick so that YL would give him more money," Budhi said, adding that BHS allegedly bought the cyanide for Rp 500,000 (S$48.80). However, the plan changed because YL did not have the courage to poison her husband. "She did not have the guts to use [cyanide] because that would mean she was the one who had to do it," BHS said. The two then decided to hire hitmen. BHS recruited BK, his old friend. "I asked my friends. [I found] an old friend but we are not close enough. I know his background. [BK] often did similar things, so [he] accepted," BHS added. BK then asked his friend HER to commit the murder together. YL allegedly sold her husband's car and gold to get Rp 300 million in cash to pay for the hitmen. However, BHS allegedly tricked her. "The fact is BHS only disbursed Rp 100 million to BK and HER. The remaining Rp 200 million, he frittered away," Budhi said. YL and BHS face a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty of premeditated murder, as stipulated in the Criminal Code.
