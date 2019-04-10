Indonesian woman, affair partner allegedly hire hitmen to murder husband

The Kelapa Gading Police have arrested a woman and a man with whom she had an affair for allegedly scheming a murder attempt against her husband in North Jakarta last month.

The woman, identified only as YL, 40, along with her partner BHS, 33, allegedly hired two hitmen identified as BK and HER to execute their plan to kill YL's husband, VT. The alleged hitmen are still at large and on the police's wanted list.

North Jakarta Police chief Sr. Cmr. Budhi Herdi Susianto said YL and BS allegedly orchestrated the attempted murder because of the affair.

YL reportedly first met BHS at the end of 2018 in Surabaya, East Java. BHS was the committee member of an event held there while YL was a participant.

Communication between the two picked up until YL invited BHS to come to Jakarta to work for her husband, who is a businessman in the information technology sector.

BHS then went to Jakarta this year and was hired as VT's driver.

"[YL's] husband was interested in my skills and my capability. For a period of time, I was assigned as a driver," BHS said as reported by kompas.com on Wednesday.

YL allegedly developed a relationship when BHS when she found out that her husband was cheating with another woman. Feeling estranged from her husband, YL confided in BHS over her feelings and, as a result, they gradually developed a romantic relationship, Budhi said.

"Another motive of the murder attempt was to control the wealth of the family," he added.

Budhi explained the murder attempt was carried out on Sept. 13 at around 11:30 p.m. on Jl. Boulevard Gading Raya, North Jakarta.

On the day of the attempt, VT, along with BHS and BK, both of whom were introduced as friends, were inside a car together, riding home.

When the car was passing North Jakarta Intercultural School, BHS allegedly asked VT to stop the car because he was feeling nauseous and wanted to vomit.