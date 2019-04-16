Indonesian woman allegedly abducted toddler to get sympathy, money: Police

The Jakarta Police have arrested a homeless woman, identified as AG, 55, who allegedly abducted a 3-year old girl in Bekasi, West Java.

"AG has been named a suspect in the case," police spokesman Sr. Cmr. Argo Yuwono said.

"She thought that if she was with a child, people would feel sorry for her and be moved to give her money while begging," he said as reported by kompas.com on Monday.

AG, who is homeless, moved from one mosque to another around Jakarta every night to sleep.

She was arrested on Monday at the At Taufiq Mosque near Pasar Senen Station in Central Jakarta. The police confiscated a scarf, bag and the child's pink dress. She allegedly had the toddler, named Anisa Suci Ardiwibowo, for five days.

AG could be charged under Article 328 of the Criminal Code on abduction, which carries a penalty of more than five years in prison.

The case came to light when CCTV footage from a mosque in Bekasi went viral last week. It showed a woman allowing Anisa to sit on her lap in the mosque's yard before walking away with her.

Anisa's grandmother, Sri Wahyuni, said her grandchild regularly played in the mosque's yard, which is located close to their home. Sri was shocked when she went to the mosque to look for Anisa but only found her sandals.

Staff at the mosque told her that they saw an elderly woman talking with Anisa and buying her food before the two disappeared.