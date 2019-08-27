Indonesian woman allegedly hires hitmen to kill husband, stepson, then burns bodies inside car

Sukabumi Police have arrested a woman for allegedly hiring four hitmen to murder her husband and stepson.

The husband, Edi Candra Purnama, 54, and stepson, M. Adi Pradana, 23, were found inside a burned-out car on Jl. Cidahu-Parakansalak, West Java, on Sunday.

Residents only noticed the corpses, which reportedly had been placed inside the car after the murder, once the fire had died down.

The woman, identified as AK, was arrested in Jakarta on Monday night. Another suspect, allegedly one of the hitmen, identified as KV, was undergoing treatment at Pertamina Hospital in Jakarta, police said without elaborating.

Sukabumi Police chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Nasriadi alleged the murder had been motivated by a domestic conflict and a debt issue.

"The suspect put the corpses inside the car and set it on fire to eliminate traces," Nasriadi said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.