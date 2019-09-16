Indonesians joke about traffic accident before getting into one, killing three of them

PHOTO: Instagram/ndorobeii
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The last road trip Tohir Rohjana, 22, took with his three friends did not end well for him. 

The car they were in crashed into a speeding inter-city bus on a highway between Nganjuk and Madiun, East Java on Monday, killing all of his friends. Tohir was then arrested for drug possession.

Tohir and his three friends, Panji Whisnu Kusuma, 21, Amalia Hestin Mugraheni, 17, and Vico Abdillah, 22, were inside a Toyota Innova heading to Surabaya, driven by Panji. At around 9 a.m. the speeding car reportedly lost control and switched to the other side of the road before crashing into a Hino Bus from travel agency Mira, driven by Tri Sumaryanto.

"The two vehicles were in the same lane. The Innova car, which drove in the opposite lane, could not avoid the crash as the distance was too close," chief of the traffic accident division of the East Java Police Comr. Herry Setyo Susanto said on Tuesday as quoted by tribunnews.com.

Two died at the scene while one person died at the hospital. The other person suffered wounds to the head. The bus driver also suffered a wound to the head," Herry said.

The accident went viral on Tuesday as one of the car's passengers uploaded a video of them in the car while joking about being in an accident just minutes before the actual accident took place.

The video, allegedly taken by Tohir, was re-uploaded by several accounts, one of which is @ndorobeii on Instagram.

In the video, Amalia was seen applying face cream while laughing with her friends. One of the male passengers was heard saying "Make me a story in which I crash this car", which was responded to by laughter from his friends.

The video garnered more than 2,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon, many of those citing an old Indonesian saying that words are prayers.

"A lesson for us all is that words are prayers, so let us get used to saying good things only," Instagram user @tato.subroto said in a comment.

In the later development of the case, it was reported that Tohir had been arrested by the Ponorogo Police right after his wound was treated.

It turned out he had been at large for a week for alleged drug possession and distribution.

"He had been wanted for a week," First Insp. Eko Murbianto, head of the drug unit of the Ponorogo Police, said as quoted by tribunnews.com. The police had found 150 diazepam pills in his rented room.

It was not the first time Tohir was arrested. Eko said Tohir were just released from prison on Aug. 17 after serving sentences for a case related to drug possession.

