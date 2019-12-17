Indonesians outraged over contract test for workers in gutter

A screengrab of a viral video shows Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) officers in a gutter in Jelambar, West Jakarta.
PHOTO: Twitter
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - As if managing waste on a daily basis was not enough, Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) officers in Jelambar, West Jakarta, have been apparently told to take a dip in a gutter to qualify for a contract extension - according to a viral video that made the rounds on social media over the weekend and triggered criticisms from netizens and city officials alike.

In it, more than 30 PPSU officers - known as the "orange troops" - are seen standing in two human chains, their hands on the shoulders of their colleague in front, in a gutter full of what appears to be brackish water. On the street alongside the gutter are a few uniformed civil servant officers supervising the "exercise".

Coordinator Nur Baitih of the Jakarta K2 Contract Officers Association (PHK2I) confirmed that the people in the gutter were members of the Jelambar subdistrict orange troops, and that the activity was part of an exam for extending their PPSU contracts.

"That is correct, in the video were [PPSU] contract workers who were taking a test to extend their contracts to 2020, " Nur said on Saturday as quoted by kompas.com.

She deplored the incident as "inhumane", and called on the Jakarta Employment Agency (BKD) for clarification, particularly on whether such a test was permitted.

The Jakarta Inspectorate has also responded to the activity captured in the video.

"We have questioned the subdistrict head, the selection committee and the orange troops themselves, " Jakarta Inspector Michael Rolandi said on Sunday, referring to Jelambar head Agung Tri Atmojo.

Separately, West Jakarta Mayor Rustam Effendi said that the activity was done "for fun" and that the officers had already passed their contract extension exams.

"It wasn't part of the test, it was [conducted] after the test. They were having fun. But it was too much, why would they have fun in such a place?" he said.

Rustam said that he had also questioned Agung, who had said that he was not present at the activity.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that the activity shown in the video had taken place last week, after which he had immediately instructed the Jakarta Inspectorate to question those involved in conducting the test, including Agung.

"The questioning has concluded and they were found of [wrongdoing]. Therefore, they will be dismissed [from their positions], " Anies said on Monday.

"Let this incident be a lesson for everyone that any learning process should be carried out in a civilised manner, " the governor added.

