Indonesians outraged over contract test for workers in gutter

JAKARTA - As if managing waste on a daily basis was not enough, Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) officers in Jelambar, West Jakarta, have been apparently told to take a dip in a gutter to qualify for a contract extension - according to a viral video that made the rounds on social media over the weekend and triggered criticisms from netizens and city officials alike.

In it, more than 30 PPSU officers - known as the "orange troops" - are seen standing in two human chains, their hands on the shoulders of their colleague in front, in a gutter full of what appears to be brackish water. On the street alongside the gutter are a few uniformed civil servant officers supervising the "exercise".

Coordinator Nur Baitih of the Jakarta K2 Contract Officers Association (PHK2I) confirmed that the people in the gutter were members of the Jelambar subdistrict orange troops, and that the activity was part of an exam for extending their PPSU contracts.

"That is correct, in the video were [PPSU] contract workers who were taking a test to extend their contracts to 2020, " Nur said on Saturday as quoted by kompas.com.

She deplored the incident as "inhumane", and called on the Jakarta Employment Agency (BKD) for clarification, particularly on whether such a test was permitted.

The Jakarta Inspectorate has also responded to the activity captured in the video.

"We have questioned the subdistrict head, the selection committee and the orange troops themselves, " Jakarta Inspector Michael Rolandi said on Sunday, referring to Jelambar head Agung Tri Atmojo.

Separately, West Jakarta Mayor Rustam Effendi said that the activity was done "for fun" and that the officers had already passed their contract extension exams.