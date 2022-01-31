Indonesia's Bali to open for all international travellers from Feb 4

JAKARTA - Indonesia's holiday island of Bali will gradually open for all international travellers starting from Feb 4, a senior minister said on Monday (Jan 31).

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan also told a news conference that the period of time for coronavirus quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers into the South-east Asian country had been shortened from seven to five days.

