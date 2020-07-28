Indonesia's Covid-19 cases top 100,000 as Jakarta logs new daily record

Indonesia's official tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 100,303 after the government recorded 1,525 new infections on Monday, with Jakarta reporting its highest one-day spike since the first confirmed cases were detected in the city in March.

The capital recorded 467 new confirmed cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city of 10 million people to 19,592.

The latest figures continue the trend of increasing numbers of confirmed cases in Jakarta in recent weeks following the city's decision to gradually relax restrictions and reopen businesses and offices under health protocols from June 4.

The city's previous daily highs include 441 new cases on July 21, 404 on July 12, 395 on July 11 and 344 on July 8.

Behind Jakarta is East Java, which reported 273 new cases on Monday, followed by Central Java with 210 cases, South Sulawesi with 110 cases and Bali with 62 cases.

The new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases in East Java - home to some 39 million people - to 20,812, the highest among the country's 34 provinces to date.

Indonesia has recorded the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with its official tally having also surpassed the official tallies of South Korea, Japan and China.

As of Monday, Indonesia's death toll from the contagious respiratory illness had reached 4,838, with 1,608 deaths recorded in East Java, followed by Jakarta with 769 and Central Java with 574.

According to the Covid-19 task force, East Java's provincial capital of Surabaya has logged the single-largest number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country of 268 million people.

The task force's latest Covid-19 data analysis as of Saturday found that the city had recorded more than 800 deaths linked to Covid-19.

Other regions with the highest numbers of Covid-19-related fatalities include Semarang in Central Java, with at least 250 deaths, Makassar in South Sulawesi with at least 211 deaths, Central Jakarta with at least 180 deaths and East Jakarta with at least 156 deaths, the report showed.

Furthermore, Surabaya had also recorded the country's highest mortality rate of 27.22 per 100,000 people at the time of the writing.

Other regions with the highest Covid-19 mortality rates include Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan (18.20), Manado in North Sulawesi (18.20), Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan (17.94), and Semarang in Central Java (16.96), according to the report.

