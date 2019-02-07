Indonesia's dengue death toll rises to 176

At least 176 people out of 16,692 dengue cases across the country have died this year, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The number had increased from the 169 fatalities reported one day earlier.

The ministry's director for vector-borne and zoonotic diseases, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said the large number of deaths was mainly caused by treatment for the patients being delayed.

Siti said the infection caused a flu-like illness and occasionally developed into a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue if not treated immediately.

"In most of the cases that led to death, the patients were usually admitted to health facilities too late. If they have experienced dengue shock syndrome and the bleeding is already severe, it is difficult to restore the fluid balance," she said.

Siti said it is important for people to be aware when they feel symptoms such as severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rashes. The symptoms usually last two to seven days following an incubation period of four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

"Do not wait until the dengue rash pops out because if you have been eating nutritious food and have a strong immune system, the dengue rash will not be seen on the skin. Please check yourself immediately into a health facility," she said.