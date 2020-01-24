Indonesia's fattest kid loses 110kg

BANDUNG - Professional bodybuilder Ade Rai supervises Arya Permana, 13, during his gym sessions.

"When I met him for the first time, (uncle) Ade asked me to play PlayStation with him," Arya said during a check-up at Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung, West Java.

Ade is among Arya's biggest supporters and has supervised Arya's sports activities since his case gained media scrutiny in 2016.

Arya, from Pasir Piring hamlet of Cipurwasari village in West Java, is a patient suffering from obesity.

After undergoing a list of medical procedures, check-ups, diet programmes, work-out regimes and even plastic surgery, he has lost more than 100kg in three years.

When he first started, he weighed 193kg. Now he weighs 86kg.

Arya still has to undergo a number of procedures, however.

Hardisiswo Soedjana, the chief of the plastic surgery team for Arya's case, said the boy would undergo at least two more surgeries.

"We will do a procedure on his arms. Afterwards, we will lift his breast skin. Next, there will be steps to remove the excess skin on his belly," Hardisiswo said.

All of the procedures are to be paid by the Health Care and Social Security Agency.

Separately, Ade said he appreciated Arya's spirit to lose weight.

"According to Arya's parents, initially he weighed 85kg before his appetite increased extremely. He is now losing weight without losing his spirit. This is a rare quality, especially among adults," he added.

Ade said Arya's effort went well because of the supportive environment of the medical team and his parents, who keep up Arya's spirit to do exercises.

"Arya is now a symbol of hope. People now say: 'Even Arya can lose weight, so why can't I?'" he added.

Arya, who will celebrate his 14th birthday in February, was once dubbed the fattest kid in the world.