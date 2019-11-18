Indonesia's first world champion shuttler Johan Wahyudi dies at 66

PHOTO: PBSI
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Indonesia lost a doubles specialist legend in badminton, Johan Wahyudi, on Friday at the age of 66. He and partner Tjun Tjun were the country's first to ever win a World Championships title in 1977.

According to his family, Johan passed away at Panti Waluya hospital in Malang, East Java after suffering from dengue fever. Aside from that, Johan had also been suffering from abnormal cardiac rhythm.

Johan was treated in the hospital for three days before passing away.

"[Johan] might have made it with just the fever. However, he also had another medical condition, which might have made it worse. The doctors did their best, but God had a plan of His own," son-in-law Michael Lumintang said as quoted by tribunnews.com on Saturday.

Wife Evie Sianawati said Johan was still active in badminton as he was involved in talent scouting, besides playing the sport as his regular exercise.

"Even in his golden age, he still played badminton. It was his hobby nevertheless," said Evie.  

The news of Johan's passing was first broken by the Indonesian Badminton Association's (PBSI) official Twitter account @INABadminton on Friday.

"We have lost one of Indonesia's best players and a legend, Johan Wahyudi. Our most sincere condolences," tweeted the PBSI.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, through presidential spokesman Fajroel Rahman, has extended his condolences.

"President Jokowi has extended his deepest condolences on the passing of Indonesian badminton hero Johan Wahyudi," Fajroel said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the President offered his thoughts, prayers and well wishes to Johan's family, as quoted by tempo.co.  

Johan was born in Malang, East Java on Feb. 10, 1953.

With Tjun Tjun, his long-time partner in the men's doubles, Johan nailed the 1977 worlds as well as six All England championships between 1974 and 1980.

The duo also helped Indonesia to win two Thomas Cup titles in 1976 and 1979, the Tehran Asian Games gold in men's doubles and silver in men's team in 1974 as well as two golds at the Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian Games in 1977, in the men's doubles and men's team.

