Indonesia's Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park to close until April to restore ecosystem

Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGGP).
PHOTO: Instagram/@faisall_j
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGGP) in West Java will be closed to visitors from Dec. 31 this year to March 31 next year to give a chance for the mountain's ecosystem to be restored. The closure is a regular policy.

"Nature needs a breath of fresh air. As part of our effort to restore the ecosystem, we have to give the area a break," TNGGP public relations officer Ade Bagja Hidayat said as quoted by kompas.com.

Moreover, the weather during the closure is predicted to be extreme, posing risks to hikers.

"We always get the latest reports from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG)," he said.

The BMKG predicted that the end of this year and early next year would see heavy rain and strong winds.

During the closure, TNGGP rangers will restore trails and facilities and pick up trash left behind by hikers. Rangers will also patrol areas surrounding the entrances to hiking trails to prevent hikers from trespassing.

"We will also involve volunteers, including the locals living around the forest, to preserve Gede Pangrango's natural beauty," Ade said.

