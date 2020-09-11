Indonesia's Islamic council advises Muslims to pray at home as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

JAKARTA - Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) deputy chairman Muhyiddin Junaidi has advised Muslims in coronavirus hot spots to pray at home after the country was hit by record new infections in recent months.

"Muslims in areas with a high number of (Covid-19) cases are advised to refrain from performing Friday and regular prayers in public places," Mr Muhyiddin said on Thursday (Sept 10) as quoted by tempo.co.

Indonesia saw another record high of 3,861 daily virus cases on Thursday, with 120 deaths.

The total number of infections nationwide stands at 207,203, while the number of deaths is 8,456.

The previous daily record was set on Sept 3, with 3,622 new infections and 134 deaths linked to the disease.

Based on the official figures, Indonesia is the country with the second-highest Covid-19 cases in South-east Asia, just behind the Philippines, which reported a total of 248,947 cases on Thursday, according to data-gathering firm Worldometer.

Mr Muhyiddin advised Muslims in areas with a low number of cases to adhere to health protocols and implement them when performing prayers in public places.

He also reminded Muslims to help people in need through zakat (alms) and donations, and preachers to educate Muslims on the importance of health protocols through sermons.

