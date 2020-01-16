In Indonesia's Malang, students learn about hardship through the eyes of scavengers

A rotten smell wafts through what was once the Lowokdoro final disposal site (TPA), a place made into a temporary plastic waste-processing facility by scavengers.

Some young people help scavengers sort plastic bottles, used paper and plastic bags.

This is a snippet of Kolese De Britto Yogyakarta high school's field activity for student character building.

"Last week, I met three high school teachers from Yogyakarta. I did not know them, but they knew me from the news. They expressed their wish to entrust their students to learn about the real life of the poor living by recycling plastic waste so that they would learn to appreciate others, to care and help them, and to be honest," said Suladi, 62, on Wednesday.

Suladi added that the place had not been used as a landfill since 1994. It now served as a plastic waste bank for recycling and scavenging.

"There are 30 students, all of them are male. They came on Monday morning and learned here for five days."

The activity started at 8am and included an hour-long lunch break. The students continued sorting waste until 3pm.

"From bottles, plastic cups, plastic bags and books, we taught them how to select waste that is in the marketable category and encouraged them to learn what our lives were like, for instance, separating plastic bottles from glass bottles during the sorting process, cleaning up the brand stickers and then sorting them by colour."

"We have to identify types of metals (aluminium, zinc, iron and copper). The sorted materials are then packed and weighed. For five days, these students slept and ate three times a day - [meals] prepared by us. After completing these activities, they were not allowed to go anywhere and had to sleep at the scavengers' homes," he said.

The 30 students in this learning activity brought neither money nor devices with them. For five days, they had only a single plastic bag of clothing.

The activity was mandatory for all students, and they were required to keep a diary throughout the process.

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

One of the participants, Anzelmus William, an 11th grade IPS (social sciences) major who hails from Bekasi in West Java, told this live-in story to other eleventh grade students of IPS, IPA (natural sciences) and Bahasa (language).

"I was shocked when we first came. I couldn't eat because it blended with the smell of garbage. After three days, I adapted because I felt it was not easy to get a plate of food," shared Anzelmus.