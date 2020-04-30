Indonesia's men more susceptible to Covid-19 than women: Health Ministry

Recent official data has shown that the Covid-19 outbreak has taken a greater toll on Indonesian men than women, with twice as many men testing positive for the disease.

According to data from the Health Ministry's disease control and prevention directorate-general on Monday, 394 male Covid-19 patients have died as of April 26, compared to 176 women.

"In hindsight, men make up about 59 per cent of the nationwide Covid-19 cases," National Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said on Monday.

In addition, 518 patients who have recovered are men and 366 are women.

Health authorities have recorded 9,511 confirmed cases across the country as of Tuesday, with 773 deaths and 1,254 recoveries.

The Health Ministry also revealed that men between 18 and 65 years old make up the highest number of Covid-19 cases compared to other age groups, with 3,405 patients.

The ministry claimed this was mainly caused by the age group's productivity, mobility as well as other socio-economic factors.

Although a similar trend had been observed in other regions such as China, Italy and the United States, scientists have yet settled on a scientific explanation for the higher Covid-19-related deaths in men.

Some experts say women have a better chance of fighting the disease because they have a stronger immune system.

James Gill, a locum doctor and honorary clinical lecturer at the Warwick Medical School in the United Kingdom said one hypothesis was that women "may have a more aggressive immune system, meaning a greater resilience to infections", as quoted by AFP.

Another, he said, was "the assumption that men simply don't look after their bodies as well, with higher levels of smoking, alcohol use [and] obesity", adding that the answer may be a mixture of both biology and environmental factors.

