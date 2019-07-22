Indonesia's seas to have more plastics than fish by 2030

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti (left) and Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (right) release turtle hatchlings as part of a conservation campaign on Kuta Beach during the Our Ocean Conference on Oct. 28, 2018.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti has said Indonesia's waters will have more plastics than fish by 2030 if the country does not take action to tackle the marine debris problem.

"[That is why] we have to stop using single-use plastics like bags or bottles. Surely we don't want to [catch] plastics from the sea," Susi told reporters during her visit to Anambas Regency, Riau Islands, as quoted by Antara news agency on Saturday.

Susi was concerned about the fact that Indonesia is recorded as the country with the second-largest contribution of plastic waste in the oceans after China.

She called on everyone to gradually stop using plastic as it pollutes and worsens the environment.

"Starting today, please, do not be a [plastic] polluting nation," she said.

The beautiful seas, green forests and fresh air are what God has given to the country and no one should take it for granted or damage it, she added.

She went on to ask local administrations to develop more effective programs to address the issues as waste problems could disrupt tourism.

"Local administrations have a serious task in keeping [Riau Islands], especially Anambas, free from waste. If we don't preserve [the seas, our beautiful islands] will be beaten by other countries'," Susi said.

ALSO READ: Plastic cups runneth over at Cambodia's Rubbish Cafe

More about

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INDONESIA Plastics Waste Management
