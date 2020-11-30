Infant found buried near garbage dump in Thailand

The body of an infant was found buried in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Sunday after the stench drew the attention of nearby locals.

An Internet user posted a picture of the cadaver on his Facebook account, calling for some help to handle the situation.

Residents of the area said that they had come to drop their garbage at the spot in the morning when they smelled a stench.

They began searching for the source of the foul smell and eventually found the body of a female infant covered with dirt.

Non Thai Police Station collaborated with a forensic team to perform an autopsy and find out if the death was natural or the baby had been killed.