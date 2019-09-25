Inside Taiwan's love hotels, great for cheap sex seekers and big spenders, with little middle ground

Two women in heavy make-up wait idly in the lobby of the Sir Motel along one of suburban Taipei's busiest streets on a September weeknight.

Plain rooms on the inside go for NT$680 (S$30.21) for three hours. Massage parlours, karaoke dens and a sex-toy shop all thrive within a few hundred metres of the hotel in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.

The Sir Motel typifies the low-end hotels optimised for quick bouts of sex in Taiwan. Many bill themselves as "business" hotels or "motels" even if they offer no parking. They often occupy just a floor or two of a mixed-use building near a railway station or in old red-light districts.

They use the term "rest" rather than "stay" to signal that rooms are bookable by the hour. Many are linked to karaoke bars.

In nearby Taoyuan County, the G Motel's most popular room is called "Fast Climax", a sales manager says. Inside, a red car and a mock Shell petrol pump sit to one side of a bed with a yellow bedspread. A motel room called "Dancing with Wolves" features totem poles beside the bed.

"We have lots of peers out there, but our theme rooms aren't like theirs," says the manager at the decade-old motel, which is about 20 minutes from Taiwan's main international airport and relies on word-of-mouth referrals for business. "What we emphasise is that no two rooms follow the same exact theme."

Prices at G Motel range from NT$800 to NT$2,780. The 33-room establishment sometimes fills up on holidays, the manager says.