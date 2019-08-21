'Instagrammable' Kemayoran Urban Park to open in Jakarta in November

PHOTO: Kemayoran Complex Management Center (PPK)
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Kemayoran Complex Management Center (PPK) is currently renovating the Kemayoran Urban Forest to add amenities at the Central Jakarta park. The project is set to finish by November this year.

PPK Kemayoran planning and development director Riski Renando said the management would add a mangrove area, an amphitheater, viewing towers, jogging tracks, a red hanging bridge, and other amenities including to make the park more "instagrammable."

He said the park was being developed with a "Three Wonderful Journeys" concept that includes a forest trail, mangrove trail and water playground.

"We will add more facilities and infrastructure so residents will be able to do many kinds of activities such as jogging, biking and even some water recreation," Riski said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

The park, which was developed to become an educational centre for students and residents, would have an amphitheater as an art venue, he said.

"We will be able to find kiara trees, sengon trees, bitangur trees, shorea, rrain trees, as well as birds in the area such as bulbuls, doves and many others," Riski said, adding that on the urban forest's ponds visitors would be able to see whistling ducks.

A sculpture would be constructed in the middle of the park's pond and it would represent the history of Kemayoran as the site of the first international airport in Indonesia.

Riski went on to say that he wished residents would take full advantage of the urban forest once the renovation had been finished and become an open public space with recreational, conservation and education facilities.

