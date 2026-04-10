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Iranian delegation to reach Islamabad Thursday, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan says

Iranian delegation to reach Islamabad Thursday, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan says
A security guard patrols outside the Aiwan e Sadr (Presidential Palace) ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 9.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 10, 2026 1:24 AM

NEW DELHI — An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday (April 9) night for talks to resolve conflict with the US and Israel, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday.

"Despite scepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime ... Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X.

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Middle EastIRANpakistanWars and conflictsDefence and military
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