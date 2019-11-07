Islamic State-linked group behind murder of father, son: Indonesian police

Operation Tinombala Task Force personnel carry the body of Sobron, an East Indonesia Mujahidin terrorist group member who was shot dead.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Ruslan Sangadji
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Central Sulawesi Police said that the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT), a terrorist group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) movement, was allegedly behind the murder of a father and his son in Batu Tiga, Parigi Moutong regency, Central Sulawesi.

Chief Brig. Gen. Lukman Wahyu Hariyanto confirmed on Tuesday that the suspects, members of MIT, are on the police's wanted list.

The victims, named Tamar, 50, and his son Patmar, 27, were residents of Poso, which borders Parigi Moutong in the north. Both were found dead with their throats slit, police reported. The police said the suspects and the victims had run into each other several times in Poso and the suspects had intimidated the victims each time. Police said the MIT members often demanded the farmers give them food. They moved to neighbouring Parigi Moutong, likely because they were afraid something bad would happen to them, Lukman said.

The murder of Tamar and Patmar happened on June 25, taking place in the Tinombala Task Force's operational area. The force happened to be pursuing MIT members on the wanted list at the time. The members were assumed to roam in the border areas between Parigi Moutong and Poso.

