'It will start at midnight': Indonesia insists on travel ban despite China's protest

Indonesia has insisted on imposing a travel ban to and from China as an effort to prevent a deadly coronavirus from spreading into the country, even after a Chinese envoy expressed his disagreement over the plan.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed that Indonesia would stick to the travel ban, which will take effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Yes, it will start at [midnight]," Budi told reporters on Tuesday. "We're doing what other countries have already done. We have been very careful about this."

Budi said meetings with the management of domestic airlines would take place on Wednesday to discuss related matters, including the calculation of potential losses they may suffer as a result of the policy.

He added that the government was finalizing a policy regarding cargo planes if goods were still being flown to Indonesia.

It includes a requirement that the flight crew must undergo a medical inspection upon arrival and cannot get off the plane.

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian previously asked Indonesia to follow the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has not recommended that countries restrict travel to and from China despite having declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus.

"In this situation, we need to be calm. Don't overreact and do something that would have a negative impact on investments and the [Indonesian] economy," Xiao told reporters in Jakarta during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi told a televised news conference on Sunday that Indonesia would immediately bar visitors who had been in China for 14 days.

Earlier on Sunday, the government flew 243 Indonesians from China and placed them under quarantine at a military base on the sparsely populated Natuna Regency in Riau Islands.