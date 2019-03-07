Italian motorcyclist's arm broken by Thai motorist wielding hammer

Police are hunting for a Thai motorist who broke an Italian motorcyclist's arm with a hammer in Chon Buri's Muang district on Wednesday night.

The victim, Denti Samuele, 40, was taken to the Chon Buri Hospital after the assault in front of the Lotus shopping mall in Tambon Samed at 10pm.

Samuele's Thai girlfriend, Paritra Klaewklangsuek, 25, who was a pillion passenger, told police that Samuele had suffered from a broken leg earlier and could not ride fast.

She said they noticed that a Honda car was trailing behind their motorcycle so they tried to avoid it, but the car stopped in front of them.

She said an angry Thai man, who appeared intoxicated, got out of his car carrying a hammer. He accused her boyfriend of driving drunk and hit his right arm with the hammer.

She said she fought back with her boyfriend's leg crutch and the Thai man fled back to his car and left the scene.

Police plan to check footage of security cameras in the area.