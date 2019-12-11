The items off-limits to Hong Kong-based Singles' Day shoppers

A mobile phone screen shows the Taobao app displaying the Singles' Day shopping festival promotion, in a street in Shanghai, 2017.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Albert Han
South China Morning Post

It may have been a record-breaking Singles' Day for e-commerce giant Taobao but for Hong Kong resident Lynn, a simple purchase proved impossible.

Lynn scoured the site for a deal on a pair of cooling sleeves - protective arm covers often used by hikers but also worn by protesters in the city to shield themselves from tear gas.

But every time she tried to order, she could not complete the transaction.

"At first, I used transhippers that can direct the items to Hong Kong, but I could not proceed. Then I changed the address to one in mainland China, and that didn't work either," Lynn said. "I gave up."

Cooling sleeves were among a number of common items that were available on the site but could not be delivered to a Hong Kong address.

"This item cannot be delivered to your jurisdiction based on local regulatory laws and Taobao policy," a notice said, as one customer tried to buy children's non-slip gloves.

Other items such as balloons could not be found at all.

Everyday items used by Hong Kong's protesters - from construction helmets to black clothing - have been restricted on mainland e-commerce platforms such as Taobao since August.

Taobao is owned by Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post.

Vivi, a Hong Kong resident, wanted to buy some balloons from Taobao but was surprised that she could not find anything.

She said friends suggested that it could be because of protests by "black balloon flash mobs", in which demonstrators popped inflated balloons that they said symbolised the collapse of China.

Andrew Polk, an economist and partner at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China, said companies, especially tech giants like Alibaba, were under unofficial pressure to restrict some sales given the "sensitive situation" in Hong Kong.

"Any big Chinese company will have to toe the line on any important issue, it's part of the game in China," Polk said.

Still, the potential loss in sales for Taobao would be negligible, given the high volume of sales during the Singles' Day shopping spree, he said.

Singles' Day is the biggest shopping event in the world by sales. Last year it brought in a record-breaking 213.5 billion yuan (S$41.8 billion), nearly doubling the US$17.8 billion (S$24.2 billion) in online sales during Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

By 7pm on Monday, Singles' Day shoppers had spent more than 227 billion yuan.

The event was started in 2009 by Alibaba to promote shopping on a day meant to celebrate those who are not in romantic relationships.

Taobao did not respond to a request for comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Taobao Online Shopping

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Parents on trial for murder of 5-year-old son who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage
Parents on trial for murder of 5-year-old son who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch

Home Works

7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

SERVICES