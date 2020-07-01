It's a boy! Former Jakarta governor Ahok welcomes fourth child

Politician turned Pertamina President Commissioner Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama and his wife Puput Nastiti Devi welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

Puput gave birth to the baby boy, named Yosafat Abimanyu Purnama, in the early hours of Monday at Bunda Hospital in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Creative Economy Agency head Triawan Munaf posted a photo of the couple's newborn on his official Instagram account.

"Congratulations on the birth of Yosafat Abimanyu Purnama, Pak BTP and Bu Puput," Triawan wrote on the caption, in reference to the preferred moniker of the former Jakarta governor.

Jakarta City Council speaker and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Prasetyo Edi Marsudi tweeted photos of his visit to the hospital and congratulated the couple on the birth of Yosafat.

"My family and I pray that Yosafat may grow up to be a person who will do his parents and country proud. Amen," Prasetyo wrote in the tweet, alongside photos of him posing with Ahok, former Jakarta deputy governor Djarot Syaiful Hidayat and Puput in a hospital room.

Members of the public have also taken to social media to express their joy over the birth of Yosafat.

"Welcome, baby boy of @basukibtp and Puput Nastiti Devi. Congratulations to the happy parents," child psychologist Novita Tandry posted on her Twitter account @novitatandry.

Yosafat is Ahok's fourth son and his first from his marriage with Puput, a former police officer. He has three children from his previous marriage with Veronica Tan. Ahok filed for divorce against Veronica in 2018 and was later granted custody of their two younger children.

Ahok was previously married to Veronica Tan until their divorce in April 2018. Puput once served as Veronica's aide.