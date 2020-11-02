'It's a man's world': Film community in Indonesia campaigning to make industry safer place for women

Read also

She did not tell anyone about it at first because the shooting was not finished and she did not want to disrupt production.

Later, all crew members were called to pose for a picture together and she made sure the "senior actor" was far from her.

However, the photographer took more than one picture and somehow he wormed his way near her again.

The photographer told them to jump, so Mian took the opportunity to jump away from him.

"But he pulled the back of my pants," Mian said, demonstrating the forceful way he pulled her to him. "It was as if he was telling me: 'Hey, you've been a bad girl'," she said. "I froze."

She finally told the director and the producer and after a week, she told her manager.

The producer communicated Mian's report to the actor but he denied any wrongdoing and he became angry instead.

LIKEMINDED PEOPLE

Weeks later, Mian felt the need to share her story on Twitter.

After that, journalists contacted her and some wrote articles based on her Twitter thread.

But she said she felt the articles did not help her case.

So she sought support from the community and, facilitated by fellow musician Kartika Jahja, she got connected with people who wanted the film industry to be a safe workplace, like Mira Lesmana, Hannah Al Rasyid, producer Meiske Taurisia and film archivist Lisabona Rahman.