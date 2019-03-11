J. Lo is engaged and the diamond is huge

J. Lo is engaged and the diamond is huge
PHOTO: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez
Jacqueline Arias
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Mar 11, 2019

After two years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The couple are currently vacationing at Bakers Bay, Great Guana Cay, where they've been enjoying the sun and white sand beach.

You can see a bit of the sand and bonfire in the engagement photo-that is, if you can look past that huge diamond on J. Lo's finger.

Damn, that rock is huge. Just imagine the wedding.

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Congratulations, J. Lo and A. Rod!

ALSO READ: Actress Jennifer Lawrence engaged to art gallery director

More about

celebrities marriage
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement