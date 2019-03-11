J. Lo is engaged and the diamond is huge

After two years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The couple are currently vacationing at Bakers Bay, Great Guana Cay, where they've been enjoying the sun and white sand beach.

You can see a bit of the sand and bonfire in the engagement photo-that is, if you can look past that huge diamond on J. Lo's finger.

Damn, that rock is huge. Just imagine the wedding.

Congratulations, J. Lo and A. Rod!

