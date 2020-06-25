Jakarta again shuts down Car Free Day due to 'undisciplined' crowds

The Jakarta administration has once again suspended Car Free Day (CFD) amid concerns over public health and safety following reports of large crowds turning up to the weekly event's reopening on Sunday, despite the physical distancing still in force.

Jakarta Transportation Agency head Syafrin Liputo confirmed that the administration had reimposed suspension on the event.

“Correct, [the CFD] on Sudirman and Thamrin is suspended,” Syafrin told kompas.com on Wednesday, referring to the major thoroughfares in Central Jakarta where the event takes place on Sundays.

Separately, Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) head Arifin said that the administration planned to use public spaces like parks to accommodate Jakartans accustomed to exercising outdoors during the CFD.

“For the time being, the CFD on Sudirman and Thamrin is suspended. But there may be alternative spaces […] so people can [exercise] outside of Sudirman and Thamrin,” said Arifin.

“We will look for public spaces in the city that can [host] physical activities.”

He said that moving the CFD elsewhere would minimise the number of people that could gather in one place at a particular time.

Photographs and videos showed thousands of Jakartans flooding Central Jakarta on Sunday, walking, jogging or cycling down the two streets.

The mass outdoor activity during the Covid-19 health emergency raised public health concerns, particularly in the epicenter of the Indonesian outbreak.

The CFD on June 21 was the first since it was suspended on March 15, nearly a month before the capital implemented the large-scale restrictions (PSBB) on April 10.

Responding to lax discipline among participants in maintaining physical distance on Sunday, Prasetio Edi of the Jakarta Legislative Council (DPRD) urged the administration to consider suspending the event to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection.

“The CFD a couple of days ago must be reevaluated because Jakarta residents still lack discipline [in following the health protocols],” Prasetio said on Tuesday.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced on June 14 that the CFD would be revived the following Sunday "for exercise only", and that street vendors would be banned from the event during the transition from the PSBB to the "new normal" phase.

By Tuesday, Jakarta had recorded 10,123 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 619 deaths linked to the disease.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.