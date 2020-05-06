Jakarta enters transition phase to ease restrictions

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has decided to extend the period of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) to the end of June as Indonesia’s capital city enters the transition phase with gradual easing plans in place for several sectors.

He explained that the decision was taken after considering that most parts of the capital were generally now “green or yellow zones” for Covid-19 cases, although he admitted that some community units (RW) were still seeing a growing number of cases.

“We and the Covid-19 task force have decided to extend the PSBB period in Jakarta and have determined that June will be the transition phase,” Anies said during a press conference that was livestreamed on the city administration’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

During the transition period, Jakarta will allow houses of worship to resume activities but only at half capacity. The city administration will also allow mobility of public and private vehicles starting Friday.

Other sectors allowed to open include offices, shops, restaurants, factories, retailers and city-owned small to medium businesses but only with half capacity in the second week of June, while non-food businesses in markets and shopping centres will be allowed to open in the third week.

Recreational parks, zoos, sport facilities, museums, libraries, beaches and other public facilities will also be allowed to open gradually.

Anies said that during the transition period, an ‘emergency brake policy’ would also be in place to stop the reopening of the various sectors if health protocols failed and cases surged.

Since the first cases were detected in March, Jakarta has reported 7,690 Covid-19 cases, with 523 fatalities and 2,607 recoveries as of Thursday.

The city administration began imposing the PSBB on April 10, closing schools and religious places, restricting people’s mobility and encouraging companies to apply a work-from-home policy, and has since extended the restrictions three times.

