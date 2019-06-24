Jakarta exhibition to provide glimpse of Korean demilitarized zone

A South Korean soldier stands guard before the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) during a regular media tour at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on June 12, 2019.

The South Korean Embassy, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center Indonesia, plans a photo exhibition showcasing the works of noted photographer Choi Byung Kwan taken during his multiple visits to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The exhibition, titled 'Korea's DMZ in Search for the Land of Peace and Life', is part of the Korean government's ongoing national branding campaign and will run from June 25 to July 20 at the National Museum in Jakarta.

Korea’s DMZ-In Search for the Land of Peace and Life Photographic Exhibition of Choi Byung Kwan Korean Cultural Center... Posted by Korean Cultural Center Indonesia on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

The event will feature 75 of Kwan's photos and videos, in addition to a special workshop in which the renowned photographer himself will teach participants the art of burnt-brush frame.

Kwan is the first civilian to have been granted access to the DMZ to take photographic documents of the area. Kwan was so unnerved that he left a will before he left for the DMZ for the first time in 1998.

His photographic works and various essays on the DMZ have since been collected in a book titled The 155 Miles Along the Demilitarized Zone: The 450 Days March.