Jakarta exhibition to provide glimpse of Korean demilitarized zone

The South Korean Embassy, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center Indonesia, plans a photo exhibition showcasing the works of noted photographer Choi Byung Kwan taken during his multiple visits to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ).
The exhibition, titled 'Korea's DMZ in Search for the Land of Peace and Life', is part of the Korean government's ongoing national branding campaign and will run from June 25 to July 20 at the National Museum in Jakarta.
The event will feature 75 of Kwan's photos and videos, in addition to a special workshop in which the renowned photographer himself will teach participants the art of burnt-brush frame.
Kwan is the first civilian to have been granted access to the DMZ to take photographic documents of the area. Kwan was so unnerved that he left a will before he left for the DMZ for the first time in 1998.
His photographic works and various essays on the DMZ have since been collected in a book titled The 155 Miles Along the Demilitarized Zone: The 450 Days March.
Kwan's photos of the DMZ have been featured in 44 exhibitions across various countries and notable venues, including the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, the United States; the Tokyo Photography Museum; and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The forthcoming event in Jakarta will serve as the 45th exhibition of Kwan's works. "I sincerely hope the exhibition will convince the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation [UNESCO] to include the DMZ in its list of world heritage sites, as well as bringing peace upon the Korean Peninsula," Kwan said in a statement. Korean Cultural Center Indonesia director Chun Youngpoung expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming exhibition. "Indonesia has been an important partner to Korea, particularly in regard to the implementation of New Southern Policy. I expect the exhibition to bolster cultural exchange between the two countries," Youngpoung said.
