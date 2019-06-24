Jakarta exhibition to provide glimpse of Korean demilitarized zone

A South Korean soldier stands guard before the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) during a regular media tour at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on June 12, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The South Korean Embassy, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center Indonesia, plans a photo exhibition showcasing the works of noted photographer Choi Byung Kwan taken during his multiple visits to the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The exhibition, titled 'Korea's DMZ in Search for the Land of Peace and Life', is part of the Korean government's ongoing national branding campaign and will run from June 25 to July 20 at the National Museum in Jakarta.

Korea’s DMZ-In Search for the Land of Peace and Life Photographic Exhibition of Choi Byung Kwan Korean Cultural Center...

Posted by Korean Cultural Center Indonesia on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

The event will feature 75 of Kwan's photos and videos, in addition to a special workshop in which the renowned photographer himself will teach participants the art of burnt-brush frame.

Kwan is the first civilian to have been granted access to the DMZ to take photographic documents of the area. Kwan was so unnerved that he left a will before he left for the DMZ for the first time in 1998.

His photographic works and various essays on the DMZ have since been collected in a book titled The 155 Miles Along the Demilitarized Zone: The 450 Days March.

Kwan's photos of the DMZ have been featured in 44 exhibitions across various countries and notable venues, including the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, the United States; the Tokyo Photography Museum; and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The forthcoming event in Jakarta will serve as the 45th exhibition of Kwan's works.

"I sincerely hope the exhibition will convince the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation [UNESCO] to include the DMZ in its list of world heritage sites, as well as bringing peace upon the Korean Peninsula," Kwan said in a statement.

Korean Cultural Center Indonesia director Chun Youngpoung expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming exhibition.

"Indonesia has been an important partner to Korea, particularly in regard to the implementation of New Southern Policy. I expect the exhibition to bolster cultural exchange between the two countries," Youngpoung said.

More about

NORTH KOREA South Korea exhibitions photography
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean&#039;s &#039;hikikomori&#039; behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall

SERVICES