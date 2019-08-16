Jakarta Fashion & Food Festival presents fashion show inside LRT train

Models wearing outfits from Jenahara (left), Eridani (second left), Cynthia Tan (second right) and AMOTSYAMSURIMUDA (right) during the Fashion Preview inside an LRT Jakarta train. The event was held as part of the Jakarta Fashion & Food Festival on Aug. 13.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Ni Nyoman Wira
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Sixteen models walked down the aisle of an LRT train in a show titled Fashion Preview held as part of Jakarta Fashion & Food Festival ( JF3 ) 2019 on Tuesday.

The train left Pegangsaan Dua station, North Jakarta, to Velodrome station, East Jakarta, before returning to Boulevard Utara station, North Jakarta, as the Pegangsaan Dua Station is still not open to the public.

While the train ran, the models presented outfits from 11 Indonesian designers, namely Didi Budiardjo, Tities Sapoetra, Eridani, Yogie Pratama, Major Minor, Hengki Kawilarang, Danjyo Hiyoji, Jenahara, Rinaldy Yunardi, ATMOSYAMSURIMUDA and Cynthia Tan.

Additionally, five institutions and partners of the festival also showcased their designs at the same event, including Precious One handicraft foundation and ESMOD Jakarta fashion school, the finalist of Next Young Promising Designer (NYPD), JF3's competition to discover young and talented designers.

Most fashion shows held during JF3 will take place in the ballroom of North Jakarta's Harris Hotel & Convention Kelapa Gading and The Forum Mall Kelapa Gading. The designers will showcase their works at the hotel ballroom starting from Thursday, while some of the festival's partners have displayed their designs at The Forum since early August.

Designer Tities Sapoetra, for instance, will present 20 new collections that he has specifically designed for JF3. "This time, I'll bring Maze, my signature theme, [and] I also collaborate with The Shonet [lifestyle online platform] using monochrome colors," Tities said after the fashion preview.

Tities added that he would highlight unique cuts and patterns that still can be layered, playing with different materials, like corduroy and jeans. His works can be seen during the Maze Back at Rules fashion show on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the ballroom of the Harris Hotel.

Cut Meutia, deputy chairman of JF3, said the preparation for the fashion preview inside the LRT Jakarta train took less than a month. "Those who have followed our event for the last two years might find it challenging to travel to Kelapa Gading due to the LRT station construction, but now the train is ready for the public and we'd like to promote it," she said.

This year's JF3 will also present other events, among them are collaboration between Indonesian designers with Hello Kitty at Hello Again, Runway Kitty on Saturday and Rinaldy Yunardi's Aku, Untukmu Indonesia (I, For You Indonesia) where he will reveal accessories based on his interpretation of 34 provinces in Indonesia.

