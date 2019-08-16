Jakarta Fashion & Food Festival presents fashion show inside LRT train

Sixteen models walked down the aisle of an LRT train in a show titled Fashion Preview held as part of Jakarta Fashion & Food Festival ( JF3 ) 2019 on Tuesday.

The train left Pegangsaan Dua station, North Jakarta, to Velodrome station, East Jakarta, before returning to Boulevard Utara station, North Jakarta, as the Pegangsaan Dua Station is still not open to the public.

While the train ran, the models presented outfits from 11 Indonesian designers, namely Didi Budiardjo, Tities Sapoetra, Eridani, Yogie Pratama, Major Minor, Hengki Kawilarang, Danjyo Hiyoji, Jenahara, Rinaldy Yunardi, ATMOSYAMSURIMUDA and Cynthia Tan.

Additionally, five institutions and partners of the festival also showcased their designs at the same event, including Precious One handicraft foundation and ESMOD Jakarta fashion school, the finalist of Next Young Promising Designer (NYPD), JF3's competition to discover young and talented designers.

Most fashion shows held during JF3 will take place in the ballroom of North Jakarta's Harris Hotel & Convention Kelapa Gading and The Forum Mall Kelapa Gading. The designers will showcase their works at the hotel ballroom starting from Thursday, while some of the festival's partners have displayed their designs at The Forum since early August.

Designer Tities Sapoetra, for instance, will present 20 new collections that he has specifically designed for JF3. "This time, I'll bring Maze, my signature theme, [and] I also collaborate with The Shonet [lifestyle online platform] using monochrome colors," Tities said after the fashion preview.