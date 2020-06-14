Jakarta to gradually reopen green spaces

Jakarta will gradually reopen its public green spaces, including parks, city forests, cemeteries and zoos, to residents starting Saturday.

The city administration will open 16 city parks on Saturday, including Lapangan Banteng Park in Central Jakarta, Tebet Park and Tabebuya Park in South Jakarta, Bintaro Park and Sungai Kendal Park in North Jakarta, Bambu Park and Piknik Park in East Jakarta, as well as Green Garden Park in West Jakarta.

Jakarta Parks and Forestry Agency head Suzi Marzitawati said the agency made the decision to reopen the parks because the ability to spend more time outdoors could help improve residents’ physical and mental health.

“However, we still need to enforce several restrictions to make sure the reopened public spaces won’t become clusters of virus transmission,” Suzi said in a statement on Friday.

“We will continuously evaluate the reopening by looking at the Covid-19 transmission rate. If the situation gets better, we will open more public spaces. Otherwise, we’ll close them again.”

Visitors to the city’s green spaces will be required to wear masks at all times, maintain an interpersonal distance of at least 2 metres and bring hand sanitiser. The agency will also limit the number of visitors to 50 per cent of normal capacity.

People with body temperatures above 37.5 degrees Celsius, people aged over 60, children under 10 years old and people with illnesses that may exacerbate Covid-19 will also be prevented from visiting the public spaces.

The city will also reopen Ragunan Zoo on June 20, although some attractions will remain closed.

The agency will limit the zoo’s hours to between 8 am and 1 pm and will limit the maximum number of visitors to 1,000 people. Visitors are required to buy entrance tickets online.

Suzi said the restrictions were imposed not only to curb the spread of Covid-19 but also to minimise the animals’ stress levels since they had not seen large crowds for months .

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.