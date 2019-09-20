Jakarta 'haze squad' heads to Central Kalimantan after Riau declines help

The Jakarta administration's team of 65 disaster management and social services officers has been reassigned to Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan to help combat the forest fires there, instead of its initially intended destination of Riau province.

Riau has been declared as the province worst affected by forest fire.

"The information I have received is that [the team] was redirected to Central Kalimantan, because the situation there is quite severe. The Home Ministry redirected them," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on Wednesday, kompas.com reported.

Riau province was the intended destination of the Jakarta team, which comprises 25 Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency officers, 10 Jakarta Health Agency officers, five Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD Jakarta) officers and 10 Jakarta Social Affairs Agency officers, as well as 10 volunteers and five support staff.

But the Riau Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD Riau) declined the offered assistance, saying that it did not need the additional help from Jakarta.