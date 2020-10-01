Jakarta MRT bans passengers wearing one-layered 'scuba' masks

City-owned transportation company PT MRT Jakarta has prohibited passengers wearing one-layered neoprene fabric masks, also known as "scuba" masks, from boarding MRT trains.

PT MRT Jakarta director William Sabandar said the policy was based on research showing that neoprene masks could not protect people against Covid-19.

However, MRT passengers are allowed to wear three layers of scuba masks, he added.

“We ban the use of one-layer scuba masks because they have been proven ineffective from protecting us against the virus,” William said on Wednesday as quoted by kompas.com .

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry advised the public against wearing "scuba" masks and buff masks as they did not meet health requirements.

The ministry’s disease control and prevention general director, Achmad Yurianto, called on the public to use either an N95 mask, surgical mask or cloth mask.

Yurianto added that it was highly advisable to add an extra layer inside of a cloth mask for more protection.

On Wednesday, Jakarta reported 1,159 more confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the city to 73,736.

