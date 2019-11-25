Jakarta police to impose fines on e-scooter riders who use them outside designated areas

Jakarta's administration is drafting a regulation that will restrict the use of e-scooters to bicycle lanes only after two students were killed in an accident.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - From Monday (Nov 25), police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta will slap fines of 250,000 rupiah (S$24) on users who ride e-scooters outside the city's designated areas.

The move comes even as the city's administration is drafting a regulation that will restrict the use of micromobility vehicles - including e-scooters - to bicycle lanes only after two students were killed in an accident earlier this month.

The move to ban the e-scooters from pavements, pedestrian bridges and roads will bring Jakarta in line with other cities around the world that have also banned such devices in pedestrian spaces.

The police said the fine will be imposed in accordance with articles 282 and 104 of Law No. 22/20009 on traffic and transportation.

Jakarta Police spokesman Yusri Yunus said e-scooters could be used only in several designated areas, such as the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex.

"Those who ride electric scooters outside the designated areas have until now only been given a warning. Starting on Nov 25, however, we will fine violators," he said on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

"Violators could face a one-month jail sentence and a maximum fine of 250,000 rupiah," he said.

The planned regulation will contain detailed rules on the use of e-scooters and other micromobility vehicles such as skateboards, inline skates and conventional scooters; it aims to ensure security, safety and public order, according to Jakarta Transportation Agency's traffic management head Priyanto.

The decree, set to be issued next month, according to him, would restrict the use of micromobility vehicles to bike lanes and within certain complexes.

The modes of transportation would not be allowed on footbridges and must operate at a maximum speed of 20kmh.

Adding to that, riders should also comply with safety rules, such as wearing helmets.

Those who violate other traffic rules could be fined up to 500,000 rupiah.

The regulations will apply to both privately owned e-scooters as well as those rented out by GrabWheels, which are operated by ride-hailing company Grab Indonesia.

Two high school students were killed in an accident in Central Jakarta on Nov 11 while riding on one e-scooter that was rented from GrabWheels.

The two, who local media reported were around 18 years old, were in a group of six friends and were on their way home when they were hit by a black sedan at about 3am.

More about
INDONESIA e-scooter

TRENDING

Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

SERVICES