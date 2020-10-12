Jakarta relaxes large-scale social restrictions as Governor Anies claims 'flattened' Covid-19 curve

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has once again relaxed large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in the capital, starting another transitional phase on Monday despite the more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed daily.

“We implemented the emergency brake policy [full PSBB] for about a month because the number of cases was increasing out of our control. After the number of new cases became more stable, we started to release the brakes slowly, step by step,” Anies said in a written statement on Sunday.

The transitional period will last at least until Oct 25.

Anies said the decision was made based on the number of daily new cases, the daily mortality rate and the trend of total active cases that has flattened during the past few weeks, as well as the increased hospital capacity for Covid-19 patients.

Between Aug 29 and Sept 11, Jakarta recorded 14,155 new positive cases or a 37.09 per cent increase from the previous two-week period.

From Sept 11 to 25, it recorded 16,606 new positive cases or a 31.74 per cent increase, while between Sept 25 and Oct 9, it recorded 15,437 new infections or a 22.39 per cent increase.

During the transitional period, workplaces in 11 essential industries — including health, food, energy, communications, finance, logistics and daily needs retail — will be allowed to operate at full capacity, while non-essential businesses may allow up to 50 per cent of their employees to work at the office.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50 per cent of their maximum capacity, while houses of worship are also allowed to reopen.

Anies said that during the new transitional PSBB, businesses that were allowed to open must record each visitor in a physical or digital guest book to assist in contact tracing of positive cases.

The visitor data that must be recorded includes names, phone numbers, identity card numbers (NIK) as well as the time of their visit. The data must be handed over to the Jakarta administration regularly.

Businesses must also prepare a Covid-19 safety plan with further protocols to be regulated by the relevant city agencies.

“Every resident is responsible for participating in efforts to prevent Covid-19 transmission,” Anies said. “If one place is not disciplined, the whole city will bear the consequences.”

