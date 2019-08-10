Jakarta to remain ASEAN's capital, secretary-general says

ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi speaking at the ERIA editors roundtable in Bangkok on Sunday. He said the ASEAN Secretariat will not moving to Kalimantan despite the Indonesian government's plan to relocate its capital there.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
dian septiari
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Although Indonesia is planning to move its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan, the ASEAN headquarters would remain in Jakarta, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi has said, likening the city to New York, where the United Nations is seated. 

"This is news for all of us that [Indonesia] will be moving the capital to Kalimantan, but as far as ASEAN is concerned the ASEAN Secretariat will not move to Kalimantan because we just got a new building," he said at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia's (ERIA) editors' roundtable in Bangkok on Sunday.

"And we believe that Jakarta will be the capital of ASEAN."

The plan to move the capital city off Java was first revealed by National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) head Bambang Brodjonegoro in April. The new capital is to act as the centre of government, while Jakarta would remain the country's business and economic centre.

In late August, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially announced that two regencies in East Kalimantan -- North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara -- are to be the site of the country's new capital city.

The relocation is intended to help ensure the equal spread of development across the country and to take some of the burden off Jakarta.

The announcement came about two weeks after Jokowi inaugurated the new building for the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta. The event was held on ASEAN Day, which falls every Aug. 8 to commemorate the establishment of ASEAN by its five founding members in 1967.

Funded by Indonesia, the new ASEAN Secretariat building is located next to its previous building in South Jakarta and has two 16-floor towers.

It cost about Rp 500 billion (S$48.8 million) to build. Construction started in 2018, a year after the Jakarta administration granted the Foreign Ministry the 1.3-hectare plot of land on Jl. Trunojoyo in South Jakarta, right next to the old building.

The new building is equipped with 30 meeting rooms and each ASEAN member country has its own room.

"We would like to see this like what we have in New York where the United Nations [is seated] and the ASEAN Secretariat will be the anchor for the ASEAN capital in Jakarta," Lim said.

With 93 ambassadors accredited to ASEAN, 74 of them based in Jakarta, Lim said ASEAN was adamant that its headquarters would remain in Jakarta, which since 2012 has been affirmed as the diplomatic capital of ASEAN.

"It is possible because we will strengthen our presence in Jakarta and there's no way that we can move to Kalimantan," Lim said.

More about
INDONESIA ASEAN

TRENDING

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES