Jakarta to remain ASEAN's capital, secretary-general says

Although Indonesia is planning to move its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan, the ASEAN headquarters would remain in Jakarta, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi has said, likening the city to New York, where the United Nations is seated.

"This is news for all of us that [Indonesia] will be moving the capital to Kalimantan, but as far as ASEAN is concerned the ASEAN Secretariat will not move to Kalimantan because we just got a new building," he said at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia's (ERIA) editors' roundtable in Bangkok on Sunday.

"And we believe that Jakarta will be the capital of ASEAN."

The plan to move the capital city off Java was first revealed by National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) head Bambang Brodjonegoro in April. The new capital is to act as the centre of government, while Jakarta would remain the country's business and economic centre.

In late August, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially announced that two regencies in East Kalimantan -- North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara -- are to be the site of the country's new capital city.

The relocation is intended to help ensure the equal spread of development across the country and to take some of the burden off Jakarta.