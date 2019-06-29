Jakarta's electric buses face regulation hurdles

A plan to operate electric buses in the capital, lauded by many as a means of reducing pollution, is facing legal hurdles.

Transjakarta’s electric buses are unable to hit the streets because they have yet to obtain vehicle registration certificates (STNK).

The Transportation Ministry’s official in charge of the test to obtain an STNK, Dewanto Purnacandra, said the ministry had not obtained the device needed to test the batteries of electric buses.