Jakarta's largest Covid-19 cluster is at the health ministry

The Health Ministry Covid-19 cluster is the largest in Jakarta, according to data provided by the city administration.

The administration reported on Thursday that the Health Ministry cluster consisted of 139 confirmed cases.

The cluster is followed by the Transportation Ministry cluster with 90 cases, the East Jakarta branch of the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) cluster with 73 cases, the private plastic packaging manufacturer PT DNP cluster with 72 cases, the Bethel Indonesia School of Theology dormitory cluster with 65 cases and the Pondok Bambu detention center cluster in East Jakarta with 62 cases.

The city is maintaining visualisation of Covid-19 cases in the capital on corona.jakarta.go.id. The data includes clusters that have emerged in ministries, government agencies, private companies, schools, markets and religious gatherings and uses data available as of Sept 7.

Other clusters in ministry offices include the Finance Ministry with 42 cases, the Law and Human Rights Ministry with 35 cases, the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry with 33 cases, the Defense Ministry with 33 cases, the Youth and Sports Ministry with 28 cases, the Communication and Information Ministry with 27 cases and the Education and Culture Ministry with 25 cases.

15 other ministries have recorded fewer than 20 cases.

Jakarta reported Covid-19 cluster data from other agencies, such as the Health Ministry’s Health Research and Development Agency (Balitbangkes) with 49 cases, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) with 42 confirmed cases, the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency with 35 cases and the General Elections Commission (KPU) with 30 cases.

Clusters resulting from religious gatherings were also accounted for in the data. Jami Tanjung Priok Mosque in North Jakarta recorded 48 cases, Jami Taman Sari Mosque in West Jakarta recorded 51 cases and a church in Tanjung Priok recorded 30 cases.

Jakarta remains the core of the outbreak in Indonesia, adding 1,113 confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the capital’s tally to 58,582 cases.

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan reimposed large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for two weeks on Monday after relaxing restrictions in June to allow businesses to operate largely as usual. Anies said he was seeking to curb a spike in the transmission that occurred during the relaxed restrictions, noting that the new PSBB would not be as strict as the previous full PSBB regime.

