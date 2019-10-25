Jakarta's scorching heat drives hundreds to health centre daily

The Kramat Jati community health centre in East Jakarta has said that up to 800 people have visited its clinic every day for the past few days because of scorching heat that has engulfed the capital.

"On average, about 600 patients have been visiting per day, but for the 24-hour service, it can be 700 to 800 patients," the head of the health centre, Inda Mutiara, said on Wednesday as quoted by antaranews.com.

Inda said the number of patients who complained about hot weather was worthy of attention as such patients needed various services, ranging from medical examinations to medical treatment if they were sick.

The dominant complaint, she said, was acute respiratory infection, which was triggered by polluted air and made up 29 per cent of all cases.

In addition, many patients also complained of dehydration triggered by a lack of water intake.

"Meanwhile, diseases caused by high blood pressure comprised 18 per cent [of cases], diabetes 12 per cent, gastric problems 8 per cent and joint pain 8 per cent," Inda reported.

The medical team and some staff members at the Kramat Jati health centre, she said, also said they experienced severe heat in Jakarta over the past few days, not only outside but also inside the building.

"The weather in Jakarta at this moment is indeed hot. The air even flows into the rooms during the day, making us feel like we are on the seashore. Hopefully, it does not affect the patients seeking treatment here," she said.