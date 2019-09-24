'Jammed since 1 a.m.': Tourists to Banten attraction stuck in 7-km tailback

PHOTO: Twitter/akuluka
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The tourist attraction of Negeri di Atas Awan Gunung Luhur (Mount Luhur Land above the Clouds) in Lebak regency, Banten, has caught the attention of many netizens since it went viral recently.

Located three hours from Jakarta, the tourist spot boasts a fantastic view of a sea of clouds surrounding the mountain peak.

However, visitors to the attraction on Sunday could only see a sea of people trying to reach the peak.

Dadan Bernadi, one of the visitors, told kompas.com that he and his family departed from their home in Bogor, West Java, at 4 a.m. thinking that they would reach the spot at around 7 a.m.

Since the clouds disappear at around 8 a.m., Dadan planned to reach the peak at the last moment, assuming that it would be less crowded by that time.

Alas, the sea of people created traffic snarl-up that forced Dadan to turn back home.

Meanwhile, Dhani, a visitor from Rangkasbitung, Banten, and his friends were stuck in a traffic jam 3 kilometers from the peak.

He said the traffic jam had built up since 1 a.m., which led many visitors to stop and roll out their mats on the road.

"We rolled out our mats together with other drivers. [We were] stuck and could not move anywhere. We heard the same thing happened at [the peak]; there was no parking space," said Dhani.

Mt. Luhur manager Sukmadi said the number of visitors to the site created a new record of 30,000 people in two days last weekend, adding that they previously only welcomed 10,000 visitors per month.

He said that the number of visitors caused 7-km traffic congestion on Sunday.

"On Saturday morning, the traffic jam was 5 km long, but [on Sunday] it created a 7-km tailback. That never happened before," he said.

Sukmadi said it took them six hours to clear the traffic.

