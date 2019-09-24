'Jammed since 1 a.m.': Tourists to Banten attraction stuck in 7-km tailback

The tourist attraction of Negeri di Atas Awan Gunung Luhur (Mount Luhur Land above the Clouds) in Lebak regency, Banten, has caught the attention of many netizens since it went viral recently.

Located three hours from Jakarta, the tourist spot boasts a fantastic view of a sea of clouds surrounding the mountain peak.

However, visitors to the attraction on Sunday could only see a sea of people trying to reach the peak.

Akibat viral itu tidak semuanya berakhir baik. Contohnya ya 'Negeri diatas Awan' Citorek, Jati, Lebak, Banten ini. Kejadian kemaren Minggu 22 September. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8QU32Sl244 — My Name Is Luka (@akuluka) September 23, 2019

Dadan Bernadi, one of the visitors, told kompas.com that he and his family departed from their home in Bogor, West Java, at 4 a.m. thinking that they would reach the spot at around 7 a.m.

Since the clouds disappear at around 8 a.m., Dadan planned to reach the peak at the last moment, assuming that it would be less crowded by that time.

Alas, the sea of people created traffic snarl-up that forced Dadan to turn back home.

Meanwhile, Dhani, a visitor from Rangkasbitung, Banten, and his friends were stuck in a traffic jam 3 kilometers from the peak.