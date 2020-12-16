Japan Airlines launches free Covid-19 insurance coverage

Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched a free service to insure international travellers against medical costs if they contract Covid-19.

The carrier is offering JAL Covid-19 Cover as part of its JAL FlySafe programme to support passengers with essential travel needs during the global pandemic.

The new service provided by Allianz Travel includes coverage of up to €150,000 (S$1,930) in total medical costs resulting from the initial Covid-19 testing fee and subsequent medical treatment for those who test positive during their travels.

Additional coverage for isolation costs and repatriation is also included. A global 24-hour support line in English and Japanese will also be available to assist customers exhibiting symptoms.

The coverage will be offered from Dec 23.

