Japan believes North Korea has already developed nuclear warheads

According to the original version of the Japanese government's 2019 white paper on defence, North Korea is believed to have already achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and the development of nuclear warheads, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

This is the first time such statements have been included in the report.

Regarding South Korea, which is intensifying its confrontation with Japan, the report lowered that nation's ranking from the previous year among the countries and regions that are promoting security co-operation with Japan.

The Japanese government is making arrangements to approve the 2019 white paper at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September. On North Korea's military moves, the paper again said they posed a "serious and imminent threat."

The 2018 version of the report said there was a "possibility of [North Korea] having achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and developed nuclear warheads."

However, taking into account the fact that North Korea's progress in nuclear technology is expected, the 2019 paper went into greater depth, expressing a sense of crisis over the possibility that downsized nuclear weapons can be mounted on ballistic missiles.